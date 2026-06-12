How the Belfast beheading attempt has affected the UK

Since the news of the initial "beheading" attempt in North Belfast on Monday night, the aftermath has affected majority of the United Kingdom.Stephen Ogilvie, 44, was left with serious injuries including the loss of his left eye with severe injuries to his right, facial lacerations, slash wounds to his neck and back, and other serious head injuries.The suspect, a Sudanese man Hadi Alodid, was arrested in the attempted murder of Ogilvie. The video of the incident has spread across social media which prompted protests spread across the UK, in major cities such as: Belfast, Manchester, Mansfield, Southampton, Parliament Square in London, Epping, Glasgow, and Wolverhampton..Anti-immigration demonstrations have occurred due to the fact the suspect was a Sudanese national who had previously sought asylum and had been granted leave to remain in the UK.Some demonstrations later escalated into riots, with masked individuals setting fire to homes, cars, and a bus. Police said families had to be evacuated from burning properties.As with social media, some locals are left "extremely distressed" after home addresses were shared on social media and communication apps during protests, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement. "We have received phone calls from a number of families, house owners, neighbours and members of the wider community who are extremely distressed as a result of this reckless activity," they stated."This is unacceptable. It is putting lives at risk and has to stop.".Following the attack and the subsequent riots, videos circulated online appearing to show groups of protesters stopping vehicles in parts of Belfast and Northern Ireland to question drivers or inspect occupants.These were not authorized police operations and were widely criticized by political leaders and police. Reports suggest some roadblocks were aimed at identifying migrants or outsiders entering certain neighborhoods amid heightened tensions over immigration.While the PSNI expanded patrols and traffic operations to contain disorder, authorities condemned any attempts by civilians to stop or question motorists..Ogilvie's family has asked for calm during this incident:“We are completely devastated by the horrific attack on our loved one on Kinnaird Avenue. This has been a massive shock to our whole family, and right now, our only priority is being at his bedside and helping him recover," they said in a statement. "We want to say a profound thank you to the local people who bravely stepped in during the attack. Your quick actions absolutely saved his life, and we will never forget what you did for him in that moment. We also want to thank the emergency services and the doctors and nurses looking after him.""We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident. We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward. We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work. We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.”.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for calm across the UK, including his office urging the public not to inflame tensions or spread misinformation while the police investigate the motive behind the attack."The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening." Starmer stated, "I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets."Police have arrested multiple individuals in connection with the riots, and water cannons have even been used to disperse the crowd..In Belfast, multiple schools have considered closures or precautionary measures, public transport operator Translink has reduced or suspended evening services in certain areas, and police deployed hundreds of additional officers to maintain order.Through DUP MLA Phillip Brett, the victim released a statement condemning the violence."We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident." Brett stated."We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.""We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work.""We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.".A court case occurred Wednesday to determine the suspect. Reportedly, Alodid refused legal representation through an Arabic interpreter and did not enter a plea.District judge, Stephen Keown, refused bail after hearing police concerns there could be "significant public disorder" if he was released due to "strong public feeling" about the incident.The case has been adjourned until July 8.