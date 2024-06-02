Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop head to gun trial on Monday

Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop are headed to a Wilmington, Delaware court on June 3 where the president’s son will face a felony gun charges and the computer will be used as evidence against him. He’s charged with three felony counts of lying on a federal gun form in 2018 when claiming he was not a drug user. When the existence of the computer became known, after being found in a New York City repair shop four years ago, it was denied by the left-leaning mainstream media in the US, denied by President Joe Biden and even denied by Hunter Biden. In a statement to the New York Post at the time, Biden junior said, “I have no idea, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.” Now the computer is the backbone of the prosecution’s case against the first son, with special counsel David Weiss planning to use it as evidence Hunter lied on the federal form, reports the New York Post. “’The defendant’s theory about the laptop is a conspiracy theory with no supporting evidence,’ says a prosecution filing signed by Weiss,” says the Post, with Weiss adding Hunter’s “laptop is real, it will be introduced as a trial exhibit and it contains significant evidence of the defendant’s guilt.” Hunter “has not provided any evidence or information that shows that his laptop contains false information, and the government’s evidence shows the opposite.” The prosecution and Biden’s lawyers “have been arguing in court about evidence in the case, including contents from the laptop that he allegedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop,” reports Newsmax. “Defence attorneys question the authenticity of the laptop's data in court documents, but prosecutors say there's no evidence the data has been compromised and that a drawn-out fight over it at trial would be a waste of time.” .Portions of Biden’s 2021 memoir Beautiful Things will also be used as evidence. In the memoir, Biden wrote about his battles with alcoholism and drug abuse after the death of his brother Beau in 2015. In the memoir, Hunter wrote “I need more chore boy,” according to court papers filed by prosecutors on Wednesday. The New York Post says Hunter explained the phrase as being a spun-copper scouring pad that addicts use as a screen to hold the crack in their rose pipes. In another passage in the book, he wrote “We just planted ourselves on the couch and smoked a ton of crack. For endless hours, day after day, it was the same numbing ritual, over and over and over: pipe, Chore Boy, crack, light; pipe Chore Boy, crack, light; pipe, Chore Boy, crack, light.” .Prosecutors have said they will use photos and videos from the laptop of Hunter with a crack pipe and messages about drugs from December 2018 to March 2019, reports The Post. The feds say they have more than 18,000 pages of Hunter’s electronic records from a hard drive and an iCloud account linked to his iPad and iPhone XR that they will summarize in a chart for jurors. Hunter’s lawyers filed papers last week saying they may object during the trial to the introduction of some of the laptop’s contents, including “inflammatory text messages,” on the grounds that they are prejudicial to their client. The prosecution said in preliminary hearings in court the laptop is “self-authenticating,” and that the contents match what they obtained from a search warrant for his iCloud. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, though Biden is likely to get a shorter sentence if convicted. It is atypical for defendants to get a maximum sentence when they are first-time offenders like Biden. The first son faces up to 25 years behind bars if convicted on all counts. The younger Biden also faces tax evasion charges in Los Angeles, with trial in that case due to begin September 5. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.