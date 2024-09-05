Hunter Biden pleads guilty in US$1.4M federal tax evasion trial

Hunter Biden’s lawyers dropped a bombshell on Thursday, saying their client would plead guilty in his federal tax evasion trial, just before jury selection was about to begin. “Mr. Biden intends to change his plea this morning,” Hunter’s lawyer Abbe Lowell told the judge in a Los Angeles federal courtroom, as reported by the New York Post. President Biden’s son, arriving at court with wife Melissa Cohen, was facing his second trial in the span of a few months after he was convicted in June of illegally owning a gun while hooked on drugs, says the Post. The younger Biden was facing the new trial on nine federal charges for allegedly failing to pay US$1.4 million in taxes for the years 2016 through 2019, says the Post, adding if convicted at the second trial, the 54-year-old Biden would have faced up to 17 years behind bars. He also faces 25 years behind bars when he’s sentenced in the gun case in November. On Fox News, anchor Martha MacCallum said, “I don’t know if he woke up this morning or if he planned this a few weeks ago, but he may have listened to the same legal podcast I listened to which basically said ‘He’s going to be convicted. He had a terrible case.' My guess, having covered this, is that he has been pushing back, saying ‘I’m not settling, I’m not looking for a deal, I’m not guilty.’" MacCallum said Hunter may have realized he was likely to get a very long sentence. “So when it’s a choice between a really long sentence and a shorter sentence, but you’re talking jail time, I think he decided he would probably go with the shorter sentence,” she said. “He also has the potential to be commuted by his father, who said quite clearly, he wouldn’t do that, but he's now in a different boat, he’s not running for president anymore. We know how much he loves his son; we know from reporting there was a tremendous amount of stress on the current president over this issue.” “So there’s drama, a hope of a shorted sentence and potentially a commuted sentence and maybe some leniency in his other cases if he just comes forward and says, ‘look I just want to pay what I owe,’” said MacCallum..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.