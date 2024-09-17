In one of the most audacious military operations of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Mossad is believed to have simultaneously detonated hundreds of pagers across southern Lebanon.
In one of the most audacious military operations of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Mossad is believed to have simultaneously detonated hundreds of pagers across southern Lebanon.Twitter (“X”)
International

I JUST CALLED: More than 2,700 Hezbollah terrorists killed, wounded by exploding pagers

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lebanon
Sun Tzu
Gaza
Hezbollah
Israel War
Mossad intelligence agency
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news