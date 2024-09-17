I JUST CALLED: More than 2,700 Hezbollah terrorists killed, wounded by exploding pagers

“Mystify, mislead, and surprise the enemy.”Sun Tzu wrote those words more than 1,000 years ago, but they have never rang truer in the latest ‘operation’ of the Israeli-Hamas war.That’s because more than eight Hezbollah terrorists were killed and 2,700 others wounded after simultaneous handheld pager explosions across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday..Photos and videos from Beirut's southern suburbs on social media showed dozens of people lying on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets. Local hospitals were reportedly overwhelmed with casualties, some serious, amid a call for blood donations.A Reuters journalist reported ambulances rushing through the streets of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, amid widespread panic. Included among the wounded was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon. One of the fighters killed was the son of a Lebanese member of parliament.Observers suspected Israeli agents of conducting a sophisticated, remote attack against members of the militant group at a time when tensions are escalating on the country’s northern border.The Lebanese militant group and Israeli forces have been waging near-daily clashes for more than 11 months against the backdrop of the war with Hamas in Gaza..Israeli military officials declined to comment on the incident but Hezbollah spokespeople told the Associated Press hundreds of the newly issued pagers — issued to subvert hacking of cellphones — almost simultaneously heated up and exploded, unleashing chaos in the most unexpected of locations, including street markets and hair salons."The enemy (Israel) stands behind this security incident," the official said on condition of anonymity. “The handheld pagers system was detonated using advanced technology, and dozens of injuries were reported.”.Overheated lithium batteries can melt and unleash fires that can burn up to 590 C (1,100 F), causing painful injuries.Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously warned the group's members not to carry cellphones — specifically Apple iPhones — by saying that they could be used by Israel to track movements and carry out targeted strikes.That’s why observers suspected an inside job, insisting the pagers would have had to be tampered with before being distributed to Hezbollah members.It’s not the first time Israel has resorted to high-tech means to disperse retribution on its foes. In the past is has used booby trapped cellphones to kill Hamas activists and is widely believed to have unleashed the Stuxnet computer virus attack on Iran's nuclear program in 2010..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.