Idaho State House votes to give pedos the death penalty

The Idaho State House of Representatives passed a bill allowing the death penalty for anyone convicted of sex crimes against children.The Idaho Statesman reported Idaho State Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-10) said House Bill 515 is designed to challenge decades of Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) precedents limiting death sentences to defendants who commit murder. With the current supermajority of conservative justices on the SCOTUS, the hope is it will review HB 515 if it becomes law and issue a decision expanding the eligibility for the death penalty. “There is a deep, dark, dark side in our culture and it’s our job to protect the children,” said Skaug. “There are times when things are so wicked that retribution is appropriate.”The Idaho State House approved HB 515 in a 56-12 vote, with two Republicans joining 10 Democrats in opposition. It heads to the Idaho State Senate for final review. Under it, any person found guilty of lewd or lascivious acts against a child under 12 years old would be punishable up to death if a jury finds the defendant engaged in aggravating circumstances. Idaho defines lewd or lascivious conduct as any combination of genital, oral, anal or manual contact. SCOTUS ruled in 2008 the Eighth Amendment of the US Constitution prohibits death sentences for rape of children under 12 years old when the victim survived. This decision doubled down on a landmark case from 1977 finding a death sentence for the rape of an adult was disproportionate and unreasonable. The ruling in Kennedy vs. Louisiana in 2008 came in a 5-4 decision, and the one in Coker vs. Georgia in 1977 was decided 7-2. Three SCOTUS justices who dissented in 2008 remain on the court with three liberals and three conservatives. Skaug said he believes that “was a wrong decision that took away our state’s right to decide what to do in the most heinous crimes of our community in our state.” “I think there will be a very different decision with our present Supreme Court, but that would require all of you to stand up today and say, ‘We’re willing to take that fight on,’” he said. American attorney Robert Dunham, who has 30 years of experience studying the death penalty, called sentencing a person to death for non-fatal sexual offences against a child “flatly unconstitutional.” Dunham acknowledged conservative politicians across the US are beginning to push these bills in a direct call for SCOTUS to overturn its past rulings. “That is what the legislators are banking on,” said Dunham.“It is part of the efforts that we are seeing around the country across a wide range of civil liberties and constitutional rights of legislators, seeking to get one of the most conservative courts in American history to go along with them for that ride.”This incident comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in May allowing for the death penalty in cases of child rape.READ MORE: New law in Florida will allow for the death penalty in cases of child rapeThe Florida State Senate passed the bill allowing the death penalty for people who commit sex crimes on children under the age of 12.The new law came into effect in October.