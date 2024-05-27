IDF strikes Hamas compound housing terrorists in Rafah

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed an aircraft struck a Hamas facility in Rafah where a number of terrorists were operating. Through international law, the airstrike was carried out against legitimate targets through precise munitions and on the basis of intelligence indicating Hamas was using the area. “The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed,” tweeted the IDF on Sunday. “The incident is under review.”.The IDF followed up by saying Hamas chief of staff in Judea and Samaria Yassin Rabia and senior official Khaled Nagar were eliminated in the airstrike in Rafah. “Rabia managed the entirety of Hamas’ terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, transferred funds to terrorist targets and planned Hamas terrorist attacks throughout Judea and Samaria,” it said. “He also carried out numerous attacks in which IDF soldiers were killed.” .It said Nagar directed shooting attacks and other terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria and transferred funds intended for them in Gaza. Additionally, it accused him of carrying out several fatal terrorist attacks where its soldiers were killed. This incident comes after Iran carried out an attack on Israel on April 13, despite it having no intention of launching a full-blown war. READ MORE: MAKICHUK: One night's defence of Israel cost $1.35 billion USIran prefers to work through its proxies and in its embassies around the world. However, Israel indicated it would retaliate against Iran.