If only these Walz could talk; they can and they did

As the saying goes, ‘you can pick your friends, but you can’t pick your family.’ Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and the Democrats’ nominee for vice-president, got a negative review from his older brother Jeff on Facebook and then family members appeared in a group photo wearing ‘Walz’s for Trump’ tee-shirts. Fox News reports the older brother posted “scathing statements about the Democrat’s vice-presidential nominee before confirming to the media that he does not support his brother's left-wing views but wants to keep a low-profile during the election cycle. "I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues and I was trying to clarify that just to friends," said Jeff. “I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies." His post read ‘I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology’ adding ‘My family wasn't given any notice thst [sic] he was selected and denied security the days after.’ The New York Post was first to announce Jeff is not a Tim fan. .After Jeff's profile went viral on X (formerly Twitter) a Facebook user wrote a message on one of his public posts urging him to ‘Help MAGA… Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him…; Help save this country….." Jeff responded, ‘I've thought hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it." "The stories I could tell," he continued. "Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future." The brothers haven’t seen each other since their younger brother's funeral in 2016, the elder Walz said. Jeff's wife does text Tim during birthdays and such, says Fox, and the pair shared a brief phone call earlier this year when Tim called their mother. "He called on her cellphone, and she gave me the cellphone. I talked to him briefly," Jeff said. Jeff said that he will now keep his head down amid the election cycle and will not hit the campaign trail to neither support nor oppose the Harris-Walz ticket, says Fox. "There is going to be no further statements to anybody, and we’re not campaigning or anything for him or against him or anything like that," he said. Jeff moved to the East Coast after growing up in rural Nebraska and now lives in Florida. A sister, Dietrich, lives in Nebraska and has kept a low profile before and amid her brother's campaign for the vice presidency. The Nebraska connection came to light on Wednesday when eight of Tim’s relatives in that state posted the photo of them wearing the tee shirts, reports the New York Post. “Tim Walz’s family back in Nebraska wants you to know something…,” Cornhusker State Republican Charles W. Herbster wrote on X Wednesday morning alongside the photo, said the Post. When asked about the authenticity of the picture, a representative for Herbster told Newsweek that those in the photo are related to Walz through his grandfather's brother and that it was shared by a family friend. The family gave Herbster permission to publish it online. Rod Edwards, a political operative who helped disseminate the image, told the Post the people in it were related to Walz through his paternal great-uncle, but declined to give their identifies, claiming that they were overwhelmed by the attention. A mutual friend of Edwards and one of Walz’s supposed relatives helped ensure the picture wound up in the hands of Herbster, a two-time candidate for Nebraska governor, reports the Post, adding the image quickly spread on social media, with conservative commentators quick to comment. “Now, do we think this will get the same coverage Mary Trump or Kerry Kennedy has received?” podcaster Megyn Kelley asked on X, referring to famous relatives who have spoken out against Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy Jr. “In the last few days, Walz’s brother and multiple other members of his extended family have come out publicly against him and for Trump. Is anyone in the leftwing media going to cover this?” Donald Trump Jr. Wrote on X. “So, Tim Walz’s brother doesn’t want him to be vice-president. His extended family doesn’t want him to be vice president. Members of his National Guard unit don’t want him to be vice-president. I'm starting to think this guy isn't the stand-up midwestern family guy that he claims to be," conservative Greg Price wrote. "Sounds like a really great guy!" Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social after the Post reported on Jeff Walz's comments. 