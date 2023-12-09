Illinois bill requires blood donor screening, testing for COVID vax

A new bill in the Illinois State Legislature would require blood banks to test donated blood for evidence of COVID-19 and other mRNA vaccines. The bill would also require blood donors to disclose whether they have ever received an mRNA vaccine.Bill HB4243, introduced by Rep. Jed Davis (R-Illinois 75th), was filed November 29. It "requires a blood bank to test or have tested donated blood for evidence of any COVID-19 vaccine and any other messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine components and requires a blood donor to disclose during each blood donor screening process whether the blood donor has received a COVID-19 vaccine or any other mRNA vaccine during the donor's lifetime.”The American Red Cross does not enforce any time delay on when a COVID-19 vaccinated person can offer their blood. On a Twitter ("X") post November 21, the American Red Cross said vaccine components are not found in the bloodstream and therefore, posed no risk to blood recipients. This post was removed, perhaps due to academic studies that suggested otherwise.A study published August 31 in the Proteomics Clinical Applications used mass spectrometry to detect the presence of recombinant Spike protein in subjects who received mRNA-based vaccines. The PP-Spike fragment, a component of the Spike protein, was found in 50% of the biological samples analyzed, regardless of the individual's SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody titer. This means the spike protein can remain in the bloodstream even after antibody levels have waned.The PP-Spike was detected in each recipient for a minimum of 69 days and a maximum of 187 days. By contrast, all of the unvaccinated control group consistently tested negative.The ‘Spikeopathy’ study, also printed in August, raises concerns about the uncontrolled distribution, prolonged persistence and continuous availability of the spike protein within the body following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.“The lipid-nanoparticle matrix permits widespread biodistribution of mRNA gene codes to cells in most or all organs” the study says.A November 2021 study in the Journal of Immunology detected exosomes carrying spike proteins in the blood 14 days after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Elevated spike protein levels persisted four months after the second dose and increased following booster shots.A March 2022 study in the journal Cell found that vaccine mRNA persisted in lymph nodes for up to 60 days after vaccination. Immunohistochemical staining for spike antigen in mRNA-vaccinated individuals revealed high levels of spike protein 16 days after the second dose, with spike antigen persisting up to 60 days.A January 2023 study published in the Journal of Pathology, Microbiology, and Immunology showed fragments or full-length SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA persisted in patient samples for up to 28 days following COVID-19 vaccination. This suggested ongoing spike protein production.Pfizer’s biodistribution study in Japan demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccine's spike protein travels from the injection site through the bloodstream, accumulating in organs and tissues, including the spleen, bone marrow, liver, adrenal glands and ovaries. Vaccine mRNA was detected from the day of vaccination and persisted in the bloodstream for weeks.The Substack Dr. Panda said the evidence leant to obvious conclusions.“There is vaccine spike protein in the blood supply. Concerns over COVID-19 vaccinated blood are real and valid. If you are a patient in need of a blood transfusion you may be playing Russian roulette,” the blogger wrote.“If you are unvaccinated and find yourself in a situation where you need a blood transfusion there are options like Safe Blood or directed donations.”The blogger said the bill was “excellent news” and offered “[p]ure blood for those who want it.”“With all of the evidence (and growing) of harm these jabs cause, this bill must be introduced in all 50 states and countries all over the world. You don’t want any mRNA vaxxed blood transfusions. Protect the blood supply!” he wrote.“Pureblood will be a premium $ in the future. Believe me.”