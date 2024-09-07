Nicotine pouches have gained acceptance in multiple Scandinavian countries as an aid for quitting smoking, such as Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.Sweden has led the way in encouraging the use of tobacco alternatives such as nicotine pouches and snus. These products have been crucial in lowering the number of smokers and deaths from lung cancer in the country.Sweden has long been known for its use of snus, a smokeless tobacco product that has been part of Swedish culture for over 100 years. This widespread use of snus is one reason why Sweden boasts the lowest smoking rate in Europe, with only 9.3% of the population smoking as of 2023. The country is the only one in Europe where the smoking rate is below 10%. According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among men in Europe except in Sweden.A study conducted by American researchers from the University of Louisville suggested that if the rest of the European Union (EU) adopted similar strategies to Sweden’s, lung cancer mortality among men could drop by 54%. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a government-funded agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, has acknowledged the lower risks of harm from snus compared to combustible cigarettes.The use of nicotine pouches, which have lower toxicant levels than traditional snus, is gaining popularity as a modern, tobacco-free alternative in Sweden.The effectiveness of Zonnic nicotine pouches as a smoking cessation tool has been supported by research. A randomized clinical trial conducted in New Zealand and published over a decade ago in the Nicotine and Tobacco Research Journal provided promising results. The study involved 28 participants who agreed to abstain from smoking for three days on three different occasions. One group used a placebo pouch, the second used nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) gum, and the third used Zonnic nicotine pouches. Twenty-one of the 28 participants were able to abstain from smoking for three days when using the 4 mg Zonnic pouches. This result outperformed the NRT gum.Nicotine pouches, like those sold under the Zonnic brand, are an emerging tool in Sweden and other Nordic countries for helping people quit smoking. Unlike snus, nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco, making them a cleaner and more modern option for smokers looking to quit. The Swedish Medical Products Agency (Läkemedelsverket) first approved nicotine pouches in 2012, and they have since become a key part of Sweden’s anti-smoking strategy.For many Swedes, switching from traditional snus to nicotine pouches has proven to be an effective way to quit smoking, leading to Sweden becoming the largest producer and consumer of nicotine pouches in the world. The Swedish government strictly regulates the sale of nicotine pouches, allowing only those over 18 to purchase them and ensuring they meet safety standards. Unlike in some other European countries, Sweden allows the sale of nicotine pouches in different flavours and strengths.While Sweden strongly advocates for nicotine pouches, the rest of Europe still debates their future. Many countries have already considered or implemented restrictions, including flavour bans and increased taxes. In response, Tomas Tobe, a leading candidate from Sweden’s Moderates political party in the upcoming European Parliamentary elections, has voiced his support for nicotine pouches and their potential benefits.“Regrettably, we see the EU consistently targeting snus. Now, nicotine pouches appear to be the next target. This is harmful not only to Sweden but also to public health throughout Europe,” Tobe said at a recent press conference. “A total ban on nicotine pouches would thus be counterproductive. Moreover, nicotine pouches present significant opportunities for Sweden in terms of exports, jobs, and economic growth. If it also contributes to reducing tobacco-related mortality in Europe, then it represents a tremendously positive development.”British American Tobacco (BAT) played a significant role in developing and distributing nicotine pouches. BAT acquired Niconovum, the Swedish company that pioneered Zonnic nicotine pouches as an NRT product. In Scandinavia, Zonnic pouches have been authorized for sale as a form of nicotine replacement therapy to help people quit smoking.However, not all countries have welcomed nicotine pouches as a quitting smoking aid. Canada’s Health Minister Mark Holland recently issued a controversial Ministerial Order restricting the sale of nicotine pouches. Under the new rules, products like Zonnic will only be available in pharmacies, making it harder for smokers to access them. As of August 28, nicotine pouches will be restricted to behind-the-counter sales in pharmacies, with limitations on flavours, advertising, and packaging.This move contrasts with earlier approvals from Health Canada, which had authorized BAT to sell Zonnic in five different flavours: Polar Mint, Berry Frost, Chill Mint, Cranberry Fizz, and Tropic Breeze.As more countries explore their options for reducing smoking rates, the debate over nicotine pouches is likely to intensify. For countries like Sweden, nicotine pouches have proven to be a valuable tool in reducing smoking rates and improving public health. However, as Canada and parts of the EU impose stricter regulations, the future of these products remains uncertain. Advocates like Tomas Tobe argue that nicotine pouches have the potential to save lives and contribute to economic growth. However, only time will tell how these arguments will shape policy across Europe and the rest of the world. 