IPhone that fell from Alaska Airlines plane during emergency found unharmed

Oregon resident Sean Bates found an iPhone on the side of the road that survived the fall from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282’s emergency landing. “Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!” tweeted Bates on Sunday.“When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found.” .While he found the iPhone, he said he had not located the missing door. Bates acknowledged there was a broken off charger plug inside the iPhone. “Thing got *yanked* out the door,” he said. .When it came to discovering it, Bates said he had found it while he was out on a walk and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had asked people to report any objects they see that might have fallen out of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. “Thankfully, no one was injured or sucked out, but they did lose some belongings,” he said. “And I found a phone sitting on the side of the road that had apparently fallen 16,000 ft.” .When he saw it, he said he was skeptical at first, as it could have been thrown out of a vehicle or dropped while jogging. He found it clean, under a bush and unlocked. After opening it up, he saw it was in airplane mode with a travel confirmation and baggage claim for Flight 1282. “So I had to go call the NTSB,” he said. On Friday the plane, flying at 16,000 began an emergency descent after a window in the passenger compartment blew out. Images on line showed a wide hole in the side of the plane, with oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling. No passengers were seriously injured, with one saying the hole was "as wide as a refrigerator."The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the temporary groundings of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts operated by US airlines or in its territory on Saturday. READ MORE: US Federal Aviation Administration grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircrafts“The FAA is requiring immediate inspections of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes before they can return to flight,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “Safety will continue to drive our decision-making as we assist the NTSB’s investigation into Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.”