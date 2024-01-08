International

IPhone that fell from Alaska Airlines plane during emergency found unharmed

Sean Bates found an iPhone on the side of the road that was in airplane mode and had an open baggage claim for Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.
Sean Bates found an iPhone on the side of the road that was in airplane mode and had an open baggage claim for Alaska Airlines Flight 1282. Courtesy Sean Bates/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Us Federal Aviation Administration
Alaska Airlines
Iphone
National Transportation Safety Board
Groundings
Sean Bates
Flight 1282
Charger Plug
Walk
Door

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news