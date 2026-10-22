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Ireland pulls taxpayer-funded ad telling grandparents to 'seek consent' before hugging grandchildren

A taxpayer-funded Irish advertisement encouraging grandparents to respect children's consent before hugging them has been withdrawn following public backlash.
A taxpayer-funded Irish advertisement encouraging grandparents to respect children's consent before hugging them has been withdrawn following public backlash.X screenshots
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Irish news
Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
We-Consent campaign
Ireland Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan
Ireland's Department of Justice
Independent Dublin councillor Gavin Pepper
DRCC
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Western Standard
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