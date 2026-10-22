Ireland pulls taxpayer-funded ad telling grandparents to 'seek consent' before hugging grandchildren

CALGARY — A taxpayer-funded Irish advertisement encouraging grandparents to respect children's consent before hugging them has been withdrawn following public backlash and criticism from the country's justice minister.The 25-second advertisement, produced by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) as part of its We-Consent campaign, depicted grandparents visiting their grandchildren and highlighted the importance of respecting children's personal boundaries, even among family members.In the video, one child enthusiastically embraces their grandparents, while another appears uncomfortable with the interaction."Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them. Awkward? Maybe. Important? Absolutely," the advertisement's narrator says.The campaign was intended to encourage conversations about consent and bodily autonomy, particularly teaching children that they have the right to refuse unwanted physical affection.The advertisement quickly attracted criticism from those who argued it unnecessarily portrayed ordinary expressions of affection between grandparents and grandchildren as problematic..The controversy also raised questions about the use of public funding for the campaign, which received financial support from Ireland's Department of Justice.Ireland's Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan condemned the advertisement on Thursday, describing it as inappropriate and demeaning to grandparents."The video produced by the DRCC involving grandparents does not represent the views of the Government," O'Callaghan wrote on X.He confirmed the advertisement had been removed following discussions between government officials and the organization."It goes without saying that having loving grandparents in a child's life is an incredibly positive thing to be cherished and not something to be campaigned against," he added.O'Callaghan acknowledged the importance of educating people about consent in sexual relationships but argued the advertisement failed to achieve that objective and was counterproductive.According to The Irish News, controversy also drew criticism from Irish politicians, including Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who described the advertisement as "bonkers."Speaking to RTÉ, Tóibín argued that the campaign risked portraying affection from grandparents as something suspicious..Independent Dublin councillor Gavin Pepper also criticized the messaging, arguing that grandparents play an important role in family life and that ordinary affection should not be presented negatively.However, others defended the campaign's underlying message.Fine Gael councillor Lorraine Hall suggested critics had interpreted the advertisement too literally, arguing that its purpose was to communicate a broader message about consent rather than discourage affection between family members.Following the backlash, the DRCC removed three videos associated with its We-Consent campaign from its online platforms pending a review.Ireland's Department of Justice clarified that although the broader initiative received government funding, the videos were independently produced by the DRCC at a low-cost using volunteers.The department also emphasized that the videos were not part of an official government advertising campaign.