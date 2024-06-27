It’s the date of the great debate: Trump vs Biden

The first of two scheduled debates between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden airs Thursday (June 27) at 7 p.m. MDT. It’s the first debate ever between a former and current president of the US and a departure from previous debates which were traditionally hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen presidential debates since 1988 reports CBS News. The change in structure came about after the Biden team accepted continued challenges from Trump to debate “anywhere, anytime, any place” saying Biden wouldn’t participate in debates sponsored by the commission due to what it said was an unwillingness to enforce the rules during the 2020 debates, reports CBS. The president’s team insisted there was not a live audience in the CNN Atlanta studios, where the 90-minute debate will take place, moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The lack of an audience will “ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate," CNN said, adding there will be only two commercial breaks, during which campaign staff will not be allowed to interact with the candidates. Additionally, when one candidate is speaking, the other's microphone will be muted, nor will there be opening statements, and the candidates will have two minutes to answer questions, also rules stipulated by Biden’s team..Last week, CNN reported Biden's team won a coin toss, “which allowed them to determine either who gets to make the closing argument or where the candidates stand on the stage. The president's team chose his position on the stage, selecting the lectern on the right. That decision tees up Trump to cap the night with closing arguments.” In preparation for the debate, Biden and his support staff essentially went into seclusion at Camp David a week ago, going through informal sessions with previous advisors and top White House and campaign aides. Mock debates were also be held, where Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, acted as Trump, reports CNN. It has also been reported by various news outlets, including FOX News that Biden practiced standing at a podium for 90 minutes. Trump spent the last week in a series of private meetings with allies and on the campaign trail over the weekend, appearing at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday where he quipped about his coming debate with the president, reports CBS. "How should I handle him? Should I be tough and nasty?" Trump said. "Should I be tough and nasty and just say 'you're the worst president in history'? Or should I be nice and calm and let him speak?" Topics slated for discussion will range from immigration and taxes to foreign affairs and abortion. “But that's just where (the) moderators will begin. Where the candidates go from there, especially in Trump's case, is the wild card. Analysts anticipate Biden is prepared to confront Trump about his criminal conviction, denial of the election results that led to the events of January 6, 2021, and other grievances that could spark contentious riffs,” reports CNN. Trump will attack Biden’s record as president, with pundits speculating whether Trump will be “tough and nasty” or “nice and calm.” After the debate, Trump will head to Virginnia for a campaign event and Biden is set to head to North Carolina for a rally. Trump and Biden were the only announced presidential candidates to qualify for the debate, based on meeting criteria laid out by CNN, including receiving at least 15% in four separate national polls of registered or likely voters and having their name appear on enough state ballots to reach the threshold of 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, reports CBS. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to meet the debate criteria by last week's deadline, cementing the one-on-one debate. The debate airs on CNN at 7 pm MDT, and simulcast on FOX News, ABC News. CBS News, NBC News and the CBC News Network in Canada. Preliminary debate coverage begins at 6 pm MDT.