Japan orders 'Monster Wolves' to tackle bear crisis

Japan has deployed an army of robotic wolves to help combat a sharp rise in bear attacks across the country.Official data shows that 13 people have died in bear-related incidents in the last year, while more than 50,000 bear sightings have been reported nationwide.The machines, called “Monster Wolves,” are built to deter bears and other wildlife through flashing red eyes, loud growls, and eerie howling sounds.Their manufacturer, Hokkaido-based company Ohta Seiki, says demand for the devices has increased significantly. The company has already received about 50 orders in 2026, surpassing the number it would typically receive over an entire year..Yuji Ohta, the company’s president, said customers may face a wait of up to three months due to strong demand and the fact that each device is handmade.The machines are large and wrapped in artificial fur, then mounted on pipe-frame structures.Priced at roughly $4,000 (£2,960) each, the devices are equipped with solar panels, batteries, sensors, and speakers capable of projecting more than 50 different sounds across long distances..The machines turn their heads from side to side while flashing LED lights from their eyes and tails, creating a fierce and intimidating appearance.With wildlife encounters becoming more frequent, the company has also developed upgraded models mounted on wheels that can patrol areas and actively scare animals away.In addition, the company is exploring smaller handheld versions for hikers and schoolchildren, as well as AI-powered camera systems designed to automatically identify approaching animals.