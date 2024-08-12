International

JD Vance flirts in a skirt and blond wig, but did he shave his legs?

JD Vance in drag
JD Vance in dragIllustration by the Daily Beast
Loading content, please wait...
Jd Vance
JD Vance in drag
Republican vice-presidential candidate
childless cat ladies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news