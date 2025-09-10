Jezebel.com journalist paid witches to curse Charlie Kirk

A publication that recently bragged about hiring a witch to curse Charlie Kirk is now condemning his shooting which occurred two days later."We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk" reads the headline by Jezebel.com. The article, penned Monday by Claire Guinan for the independent journalism outlet, is currently listed without the author's name."If the far-right misogynist with a bad haircut wants to villainize independent women, Jezebel is more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares," read the article's subtitle.Guinan wrote that the ability to order witchcraft of any kind on Etsy is one of its "strangest gifts", allowing her to curse the “irritating” “far-right podcaster” with an “aggressively large head.”“These days, witches cater to more than just personal grudges. And it’s not uncommon for them to channel their energy toward thwarting Republicans (there’s even a subreddit devoted to casting nightly hexes on Trump),” Guinan explains.The derogatory article credited Kirk for founding “the right-wing conspiracy theory factory Turning Point USA.”“He’s basically a fake news vending machine with a terrible haircut,” Guinan wrote. “If we all abandoned our careers and returned to motherhood, we’d be happier, according to Kirk. Indeed, he fails to realize that I would be happiest if he would just shut up.".Jezebel, a wicked queen of Israel in Biblical times, was known for witchcraft, paganism, and for killing prophets of the Lord.The article quoted Kirk as saying the “Jezebel spirit has just infected an entire generation of young ladies." To this Guinan wrote, "(shoutout!)—we’re reclaiming it. If Kirk wants a villain, I’m more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares."The author admitted it was “probably” unethical to curse a stranger, but it was “unethical to let him keep talking,” creating an ethical “gray area.”“I want to make it clear, I’m not calling on dark forces to cause him harm,” she wrote, before listing various ways small ways things could go wrong for Kirk. “To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy.”The first witch was hired to “make everyone hate him.” Guinan said she declined a $50 upsell attempt by the witch to make the curse happen more quickly.A second witch promised a “powerful hex spell” after being given Kirk’s birth date for “accuracy.” The author found it “unsettling” to hear that the initial results would be seen “within 2-3 weeks” but would be followed by “negative energy not only from you, but projected at you. Likely from toxic family members, co-workers, or new acquaintances.”.The author reached out to a third witch, named Priestess Lilin, who said politicians were being targeted more often lately.“Clients often turn to spells when they feel unheard or powerless in the usual systems. Our magic becomes both a personal release and a way of reclaiming control,” Lilin reportedly wrote back.The curse was allegedly made during the new moon on August 23. The witch wrote back with a photograph of Kirk in flames, writing, “Trust the unseen.” It gave the author “chills.”“So, did my Etsy curses work? Time will tell,” the author mused, adding, “Mr. Kirk: May the rash come swiftly.”Kirk posted a picture of the article on his Instagram stories on September 9 and responded with a biblical quote from the ninth verse of Jude: "But even the archangel Michael, when he was disputing with the devil about the body of Moses, did not himself dare to condemn him for slander but said, 'The Lord rebuke you!'”The 31-year-old Kirk died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10.Following the shooting, Jezebel distanced itself from the event, with the following: "Editor's Note: This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind."