Jimmy Kimmel denies being on Epstein client list

Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel said New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers is wrong about him interacting with deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and being on his client list. “Your reckless words put my family in danger,” tweeted Kimmel on Tuesday. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”.Kimmel was commenting on Rodgers saying there were many celebrities on the Epstein client list. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out,” said Rodgers..To provide some background on these comments, ESPN host Pat McAfee acknowledged a clip from the Pat McAfee Show was run on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Aaron brought up the list and Jimmy mocked him for it,” said McAfee. If the list comes out, Rodgers said he “definitely will be popping some sort of bottle.”Since McAfee did not want to get sued for airing Rodgers’ pedophilia comments, he backtracked on them. “I can see exactly why Jimmy Kimmel felt the way he felt, especially with his position,” he said. “But I think Aaron was just trying to talk sh*t.” .During this exchange, he said he played along with it. However, Kimmel and Rodgers have been fighting for a while. The US Virgin Islands reached a settlement in a sex trafficking case against Epstein’s estate in 2022. READ MORE: Epstein's tropical islands to be sold to settle US$105-million suit in US Virgin IslandsThe settlement of more than US$105 million was reached after the US Virgin Islands case found him accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls and of causing environmental damage on the two tiny islands he owned. The islands will be sold as part of the settlement. The names of more than 150 people who were mentioned in court documents from a civil case filed by one of Epstein’s victims have been scheduled to be released on Wednesday. American lawyer Arick Fudali, who represented some of his victims, said he is unsure what the court is waiting for when it comes to releasing the identities.“From what I can tell, the list is ready to go and ready to be released,” said Fudali.