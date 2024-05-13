JK Rowling says British transgender soccer manager a biological male

British author JK Rowling has maintained her support for sex-based rights. Rowling said Sutton United Manager Lucy Clark should not be recognized as a woman. “When I was young, all the football managers were straight, white, middle-aged blokes, so it's fantastic to see how much things have changed,” tweeted Rowling..Rowling was commenting on Pride saying Clark, who was the world’s first openly transgender referee, has made history by becoming the first transgender manager in the top five divisions of British women’s soccer. “The former referee has taken over at Sutton United,” said Pride. “FABULOUS!” Rowling followed up by saying calling a man a man "is not 'bullying' or 'punching down.'" “Crossdressing straight men are currently one of the most pandered-to demographics in existence, and women are under no obligation to applaud the people caricaturing us,” she said. .Clark responded by saying it was another day of transphobia directed against her, but she was living her best life. “Wake up every day with my beautiful family around me,” she said. “Every day, I laugh and have things to look forward too.”.She asked if the people who are happy and smiling or those hating on others are winning at life. While sex-based rights activists will continue hating on the transgender community, she said she “will keep on smiling and living my best life.”Rowling said on April 1 by passing the Scottish Hate Crime Act, politicians “seem to have placed higher value on the feelings of men performing their idea of femaleness, however misogynistically or opportunistically, than on the rights and freedoms of actual women and girls.”READ MORE: ARREST ME NOW: JK Rowling is prepared to go to jail over Scottish hate crimes law“The new legislation is wide open to abuse by activists who wish to silence those of us speaking out about the dangers of eliminating women's and girls’ single-sex spaces, the nonsense made of crime data if violent and sexual assaults committed by men are recorded as female crimes and the grotesque unfairness of allowing males to compete in female sports,” she said..For several years, she said Scottish women have been pressured by the government and police forces to support transgenderism. She added the redefinition of woman to include every man who identifies as one has harmed women’s and girls’ rights and safety in Scotland, with the strongest impact being felt by prisoners and rape survivors.