Jon Bon Jovi talks woman out of suicide attempt in Nashville

There's a lyric in the Jon Bon Jovi hit song Livin' on a Prayer that goes "Take my hand and we'll make it, I swear, Whoa oh, livin' on a prayer." That line took on new meaning on Wednesday when Bon Jovi was recording a new music video for his song People's House on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville TN. As he walked down the bridge singing the song for the video, he encountered a woman standing outside the bridge's railing, staring at the river below. "In surveillance video by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the singer can be seen approaching the woman as she appears about to jump," reports the New York Post. .He approached the woman, engaged her in conversation and then Bon Jovi and a woman who was walking with him pulled the woman over the railing and away from danger. ."After the woman was back on the pedestrian path, she and Bon Jovi hugged," says The Post, adding a source told the news outlet that Bon Jovi did what any person who found themselves in the same situation would have done, offering a hand to a person in need. .The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the Nashville Fire department arrived on the scene shortly after, with MNPD Chief John Drake saying Bon Jovi saved the woman's life and praising the singer on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe." Others gave Bon Jovi a shout out on X, "The man is a goddamn saint," one person wrote while another wrote, "Jon Bon Jovi really a legend !!! What a guy man." "Eerily, the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge was named for a reporter who stopped a man from jumping off the bridge and committing suicide in the 1950s," reports The Post, adding the singer may have been uniquely poised to help the distressed woman. "Bon Jovi created the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006 to help provide pragmatic ways out of homelessness, poverty and hunger for families across the US," says The Post. "As the organization's founder, he has been thoroughly trained in speaking to people who find themselves in crisis situations. He's also put that training to use in the real world, having worked with people in crisis, dealing with battles such as hunger and homelessness." The Post added it "understands that Bon Jovi won't be making any public comments out of respect for the person and their privacy." Additionally, the MNPD video has been removed from YouTube due to the sensitivity of the topic.