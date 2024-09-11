Justin Timberlake cops a plea deal with New York cops, faces $300 fine

On June 18, pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor NY after refusing to take a breathalyzer after running a stop sign near the swanky American Hotel, reports the New York Post. He was charged with driving while impaired (DWI) but twice pled not guilty, with his lawyer Edward Burke Jr. maintaining Timberlake was not intoxicated when cops arrested him. .“Timberlake had claimed he had just “one martini” with friends, but police said he failed a series of field sobriety tests and displayed multiple signs of intoxication,” says the Post. “He allegedly showed signs of poor balance and an inability to follow instructions, according to the police report.” Timberlake was also found to have in his possession a ‘pricey’ wristwatch, a vape pen and more than $300 in cash, says the Post. Following his arrest, Suffolk County Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s driver’s license. In New York state, refusing to take a breathalyzer or chemical test results in a one-year license suspension. The plea deal means he will not be charged with drunk driving and instead be given a traffic violation, driving while ability impaired, and pay a fine between $300 and $500. The deal will be entered in court on Friday at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court says TMZ, adding Timberlake’s driver’s license will remain suspended in New York, which is standard procedure because he refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. As TMZ says, “With the case behind him, Justin looks ready to move forward, but he's gonna need a driver, at least in New York. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.