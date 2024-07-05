Keir Starmer becomes British prime minister after Labour Party win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his new government will serve average people after being elected into the position. Starmer pointed out politics “can be a force for good.”“The work of change begins today,” tweeted Starmer on Friday. .The British Labour Party led by him won 412 seats in the election — an increase of 210. This victory resembled the one former British prime minister Tony Blair achieved in the 1997 election, which was the last time Labour took out a Conservative government. While the British Conservatives were the governing party, it came in second place with 121 seats — a decrease of 244. This loss was the worst for the Conservatives in its history and ended its 14-year reign in government. British Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said he had given his all at being prime minister. “But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgment that matters,” said Sunak. “This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world.”.Sunak became British prime minister in 2022 after winning the Conservative leadership race. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak to become next British prime ministerHe became the third prime minister in a matter of weeks.This ordeal came days after former British prime minister Liz Truss stepped down following public backlash to her government's mini-budget. The policies outlined in the mini-budget roiled British markets and sunk the value of the pound, leading to internal party dissent, cabinet departures, and several backbenchers expressing a lack of confidence in her. The Liberal Democrats came in third place (71 seats). Although the Liberal Democrats came in third, this election was its best performance ever. After the Liberal Democrats was the Scottish National Party (9). This was followed by Sinn Fein (7), Independents (6), and the Democratic Unionist Party (5). While Reform UK was not expected to win the election, it was able to pick up four seats. Reform leader Nigel Farage had taken on his position during the campaign. Farage thanked Clacton for electing him as an MP. “This is just the beginning,” said Farage.