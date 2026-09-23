KFC launches chicken-flavoured cereal in UK, says to pour gravy on it

CALGARY — KFC is taking its famous chicken seasoning somewhere it has never gone before: the breakfast table.KFC UK has teamed up with British cereal brand SURREAL to launch KFCereal, a limited-edition savoury cereal inspired by the fast-food chain’s Original Recipe chicken.And if the idea of chicken-flavoured cereal sounds unusual, the suggested serving method takes it a step further.Instead of milk, customers are encouraged to serve the cereal with KFC gravy.The collaboration launched in the UK on Tuesday and is being sold exclusively through SURREAL’s online shop while supplies last. A box costs £6, including shipping.The cereal is designed to replicate the flavour associated with KFC’s Original Recipe chicken, using the chain’s famous blend of 11 herbs and spices..KFC brand manager Elspeth Allen said to The Grocer the company wanted to see what its signature seasoning could do outside of its usual home on fried chicken.“Our 11 herbs and spices have been doing a pretty good job on chicken, so we thought we’d see what they could do for breakfast,” Allen said.“We wanted to take something people know and love and give it the KFC treatment. And what better way to do that than with a bowl of cereal and a pot of our iconic Gravy?”SURREAL is known for its high-protein cereal products, and KFCereal follows that approach. The cereal contains 19 grams of protein and one gram of sugar per serving, according to reports on the product.The result is a breakfast that looks considerably different from the usual bowl of corn flakes or sugary cereal — particularly once the gravy enters the picture..KFC has increasingly used unusual food collaborations as a way of extending its brand beyond traditional fried chicken. The company has previously partnered with other food brands on limited-edition products, including a recent collaboration involving KFC gravy and Greggs sausage rolls.For now, Canadians won't be able to walk into their local KFC and order a bowl of KFCereal. The product is a UK-only, limited-edition release, available through SURREAL while supplies last.Whether gravy belongs anywhere near a bowl of cereal is, presumably, a question KFC is leaving to the breakfast crowd.