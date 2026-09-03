Legendary feminist advocate Gloria Steinem dead at 92

Gloria Steinem, who helped pioneer the feminist movement in the US, died on Wednesday at the age of 92.

A post on her Instagram page reads, “Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City on Wednesday, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Gloria’s near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end.”

“Gloria’s greatest gift was her ability to listen to others, to make others feel seen and heard. Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves. Gloria lived true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humor.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

Steinem was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1934, spending much of her childhood roaming the US in a trailer with her travelling salesman father, Leo, before returning to her hometown with her mother, Ruth, after the couple divorced, reports the New York Post.

Steinem’s rise to fame began as a journalist in New York, making her mark as a crusader of women’s rights by going undercover as a Playboy Bunny with the aim to expose the exploitation of the women working at the club.