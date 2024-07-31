Machado to hand over evidence of election fraud in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado announced that all the voting records recovered from the presidential elections are now hosted on a website and assured that it will be enough to verify that the candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, won, and not Nicolas Maduro, as announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE).She also said she is proud to be Venezuelan and called for a citizen assembly to be held early Tuesday in Caracas."We have 73.2% of the records digitized and uploaded to a secure website accessible to international observers," announced Machado, standing alongside Edmundo Gonzales at the Argentine embassy in Venezuela.. Shortly after their speech, government forces surrounded the embassy, forcing them to withdraw. The Argentine government expressed strong disapproval, viewing this encroachment on their diplomatic space as a serious violation of international norms. The social network X was used to announce the link to the page verifying Edmundo González's victory. Machado posted:"Venezuelans, through this link, you can see how your vote and your will have changed the history of Venezuela. Here you will find the records we have processed and totaled so far, confirming our extraordinary triumph!”.The citizen assembly called by opposition leaders Machado and Edmundo Gonzales on Francisco de Miranda Ave. was a resounding success. They were joined by a massive crowd that marched with them to the headquarters of the United Nations in Caracas. There, they delivered the records proving electoral fraud, solidifying their claim.“Don't look for us to negotiate results. The only thing we will negotiate here is the TRANSITION (…) that the CNE shows the minutes once and for all.” Machado told the media and the crowd.