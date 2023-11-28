MAKICHUK: France's DGSE shifts focus to the puppet master, Tehran

Just when you think things are getting hot in the Mideast, along come the French.

Only a year after they were set up, the French foreign intelligence service DGSE's (Direction générale de la Sécurité extérieure) new mission centres have their work cut out for them, according to the people at Intelligence Online.

The Middle East — which Hamas's 7 October attack and Israel's response to it has thrown into turmoil — and now Iran, which is pulling the strings, whether in Gaza with Hamas, in Lebanon with Hezbollah or in north-west Yemen with the Houthi rebels, have all become major concerns for the DGSE's new platforms.

You think the Pentagon is spinning plates these days! The DGSE also has skin in the game, you might say.

Two of the seven mission centres, whose names and specific intelligence and analysis work mandates have not been made public, are focusing on these issues, Intelligence Online says.

One is the North Africa and Middle East mission centre, which is focused on one of France's geographical priorities. That centre's head is a civilian administrator with a military background who has worked for both the defence ministry and the ministry of foreign affairs.

The second mission centre looking into these issues is focused on strategic weapons and disruptive technologies.

The aim is to be able to monitor the technical capabilities of Iran's Revolutionary Guards clandestine units deployed in the region and which use drones, missiles and other equipment, the report said.

The centre's head is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École Nationale Supérieure des Télécommunications, and its deputy head has direct experience of Iran as she recently worked at the French embassy there.

Following a meeting in Geneva on 16 November, the French European and Foreign Affairs minister Catherine Colonna warned her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian "against any escalation or extension of the conflict."

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has told Hamas that he does not intend to get involved in a direct confrontation with Israel and the US.

Tit-for-tat retaliations continue between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, but none of these attacks are significant, Al Jazeera reported.