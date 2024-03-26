MAKICHUK: Get on board the moon train!

When soul singer James Brown & The Famous Flames busted out with the uber-hip grooves of Night Train in 1962, they probably never thought of the idea of trains on the moon.

But yes, we are now contemplating that very possibility — even though, our world could end in a nuclear conflagration before it's realized.

According to a report in BreakingDefence.com, Northrop Grumman announced it will provide the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) with a concept study of a “lunar railroad” as part of the Defence Department far-future organization’s overarching 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study.

DARPA is a research and development agency of the United States Department of Defence responsible for the development of emerging technologies for use by the military.

“The envisioned lunar railroad network could transport humans, supplies and resources for commercial ventures across the lunar surface — contributing to a space economy for the United States and international partners,” the company said in a press release.

The theoretical railroad would transport people and cargo across the moon’s surface — no word yet if they will have a restaurant car.

DARPA in December issued study contracts to 14 vendors for various studies on the types of technologies needed to create a working lunar economy, including commercial activities in cislunar space and on the surface of the Moon.

DARPA did not reveal the budget for the effort nor the size of the individual contracts, nor has NASA committed any funds to further develop the idea.