MAKICHUK: JAL crash marks first airframe loss of composite airliner

When Japan Airlines (JAL) Flight 516 from Sapporo collided with a Coast Guard aircraft on runway 34R at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on January 2, experts say it was truly miraculous that all 379 passengers would escape unscathed.

The JAL airliner, an Airbus A350-900, struck the De Havilland DHC-8 at 5:46 p.m. local time, igniting a huge fireball and leaving a fiery trail down the runway.

Those on board the Coast Guard plane, due to deliver aid to quake victims, were not as fortunate. Five were killed and the pilot is seriously injured.

Whether the JAL airliner was given clearance to land or not, or if the DHC-8 was told to hold short, or not, we do not yet know.

The investigation will no doubt determine that fairly soon.

According to Sky News, the DHC-8 was not equipped with an ADSB transponder, which may have reduced visibility to ground/tower controllers to visually see the actual location of the DHC-8.

In saying that, instead of being down to luck, industry insiders believe the incident is proof of how modern materials and tough fire safety rules can protect passengers.

But it would also raise new questions that will affect emergency fire crews around the world.

The incident at Haneda marks the first time an Airbus A350 has been destroyed in an accident.

The model is the first of the manufacturer’s passenger jets to be built largely from carbon fibre composites.

“It’s a watershed event in aviation safety,” says Andreas Spaeth, an aviation journalist and co-host of a podcast that examines plane crashes.

“This was an aircraft that was absolutely full. So to see that everyone escaped safely is a miracle."