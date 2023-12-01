MAKICHUK: Kissinger ... great statesman or 'murderous' villain?

There is a great story — an epic story — about former Secretary of State and national security advisor Henry Kissinger, who passed away this week at the ripe old age of 100 at his home in Connecticut.

An assistant was preparing a report for the big man, an important White House report that was classified. When the assistant presented it, Kissinger yawned, looked at it briefly, and said, “Is this the best you can do?”

The assistant, of course, said no. Well then, re-do it, Kissinger replied.

And so, the assistant went back to the drawing board, putting his best into the report, which he would again present, to the great man.

Again, Kissinger said, “Is this the best you can do?”

Well, no, said the assistant.

Well then, re-do it again, Kissinger said.

This time, the assistant gave everything he could to the report, staying up all night to pen the most perfect report possible.

Exhausted, he once again faced the great man.

Kissinger looked it over, flipping pages. “Is this the best you can do?”

“Yes,” said the exhausted assistant, “it is sir.”

“OK,” said Kissinger, “Now I will look at it.”

Such was the perfection demanded by the man, who served as America's top diplomat and national security adviser during the Nixon and Ford administrations and played a pivotal and polarizing role in US foreign policy during the Cold War.

Despite leaving office in the mid-1970s, he continued to be consulted by generations of leaders for decades.

Kissinger's Realpolitik style made him a controversial figure, with critics accusing him of war crimes when he and President Richard Nixon conducted a bombing campaign against Vietnamese communists in Cambodia, as reported by the BBC.

And over the years, he was subject to scathing criticism from those who accused him of prioritising rivalry with the Soviet Union over human rights and supporting repressive regimes across the world, including that of Augusto Pinochet in Chile.

According to declassified documents, Kissinger was the chief architect of efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Salvador Allende in Chile.