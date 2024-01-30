MAKICHUK: Russia's ruthless SMERSH unit is back

We first came to know of SMERSH in Ian Fleming's early spy novels, featuring none other than 007, agent James Bond.

SMERSH is an abbreviation of Smert Shpionam (death to spies.) It was established by Stalin in 1942 and existed until at least 1946.

The lethal counter-intelligence organization was established in a bid to fight German spies and foreign intelligence, as well as hunt down real and perceived “traitors” and “anti-Soviet elements” in the Red Army.

So when photos of Russian officers in uniforms marked with SMERSH emerged on social media in early January this year, it sent shockwaves through the nation's hierarchy and populace, The Barents Observer reported.

The operatives had apprehended a man from the south Russian Belgorod region and forced him to publicly apologize for his filming of a Russian air defence system battling Ukrainian drones.

The photos came only few weeks after Andrei Gurulyev, a member of the State Duma and Lieutenant General in the Russian Armed Forces, announced that SMERSH was being re-established.

“We were talking about SMERSH, (and) a management has today been established,” Gurulyev said in a post on Telegram.

According to the politician, who is believed to have been associated with Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group, SMERSH will operate not only on the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, but in all of Russia, the report said.

“We today understand that there are emerging people in our country that are assisted by Western special services and that will play dirty tricks with us,” Gurulyev argued.