MAKICHUK: Tech battle rages in low-earth orbit

You may not be able to see it from where you're sitting, but Washington and Beijing are engaged in a secret space war, to dominate Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) surveillance satellites.

And, as usual, China's fast growing space agency is determined to outpace the Americans, while European interests are looking on with interest.

What's at stake is very simple — their advantage is they can speed up data capture, opening the way for detailed Earth observation in almost real time, according to a report in Intelligence Online.

Flying at lower altitude generally improves the resolution of optical sensors, radiometric performance (infrared/microwave sensors) and geospatial accuracy.

That zone is easier to reach and has less space junk than higher orbits.

Launching and operating these mega-constellations is however fraught with difficulties, because at such low altitude (150 to 300 km), satellites are highly sensitive to solar winds, aerodynamic drag and gravitational pull.

All of which are significant enough to make a spacecraft’s orbit decay in less than five years, requiring changes in traditional designs.

They are also vulnerable to adversarial jamming from the ground.

Then there is the launch window issue.

Peter Beck, the CEO of launch services startup, of Rocket Lab, affirmed the overwhelming numbers of objects in VLEO are making it increasingly difficult to find a clear path for rockets to launch new satellites.

The rockets "have to try and weave their way up in between these satellite constellations,” Beck told CNN, referring to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites.

While still in its infancy, the sector has the potential to be a big earner: Elon Musk's Starlink will account for more than US$10 billion of SpaceX’s total sales next year, Bloomberg News reported.

US players Albedo and EOI Space, meanwhile, are in danger of being overtaken by the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC), which plans to launch its first VLEO satellite this year, Intelligence Online reported.

CASIC's program director Bei Chao said that its future constellation would operate at an altitude of between 150 km and 300 km, with an initial cluster of nine satellites in 2024, 192 in 2027 and 300 in 2030, with a promised resolution of 50 cm.

It will include observation satellites and telecoms relay satellites to guarantee image transmission to the ground in less than 15 minutes anywhere in the world.

An impressive and imposing system plan.

It would primarily be used for observation and potential applications in agriculture and monitoring natural disasters, China said at the time, the usual cover for military uses.