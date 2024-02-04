MAKICHUK: The sacrifice of Kruty remembered

They held back the Bolshevik Army for four days.

A bunch of young student cadets and a ragtag collection of soldiers, guarding a train station in Kruty, 130 kilometres northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine.

A few hundred up against 4,000 to 6,000 hardened Bolshevik soldiers.

Kids against men, in one of the coldest winters, deployed 106 years ago on January 29 1918.

Some had seen combat, some had never held a gun in their lives.

Some came from the First Ukrainian Military School named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky, some from St. Vladimir's University — students of hydraulic school, medical school, etc.

They were assisted by the Death Hut, which was formed from soldiers who had returned from the fronts of the First World War.

Soldiers of the Free Cossacks from Hlukhiv were also present. These formations became the main fighting force near Kruty, which was joined by students and high school students from Kyiv.

Like the famous Alamo in Texas, which bought crucial time, so did the Battle of Kruty.

Led by General Mikhail Muravyov, the Reds were advancing toward Kyiv, with only the cadets in front of them.

An easy exercise, they thought. We will easily brush them aside, they thought. They thought wrong.

The cadets and their allies would hold them, to the last man.

Heavily outnumbered (estimates put their number between 500 and 600), the Ukrainian defenders fought fiercely to protect Kyiv from the advancing Bolshevik forces.

The heat of the battle is believed to have lasted at least five hours, perhaps longer. It also took several days to fix the dismantled rail line and reorganize.

Like Spartans, the defenders fought to the death — most of the cadets were killed in battle.

There is no official estimate for the number of deaths, but according to the participants of the battle, around 250 to 300 Ukrainian defenders died at Kruty.

Some reports say 30 cadets were captured, tortured and executed, except for two. Other reports say the 30 were killed during a retreat and that the Ukrainians had run out of ammo.

They were later buried at Askold's Grave in Kyiv.

The losses of the victorious Bolsheviks, according to one report, reached 300 people killed.

Despite the defeat, what the Ukrainian defenders achieved, was remarkable. It would, in fact, make history.

Ordered to detain the Bolsheviks for one day, Ukrainian troops were able to detain them for four days.

That was just enough to ensure that the foundation of Ukrainian statehood was laid for centuries ahead.