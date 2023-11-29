MAKICHUK: The world inches closer to AI weapons that can kill humans

If you’re a fan of science fiction, chances are you have seen at least one of the Terminator movies, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a humanoid robot, out to wipe out humanity after Skynet goes active.

And while that is sci-fi, the truth is that the Pentagon has moved one step closer to artificial intelligence (AI) weapons that can kill people.

But the US is not the only one pursuing autonomous weapons.

Many countries are working on them and none of them — China, Russia, Iran, India or Pakistan — have signed a US-initiated pledge to use military AI responsibly.

The Pentagon's portfolio boasts more than 800 AI-related unclassified projects, many still in testing. Typically, machine-learning and neural networks are helping humans gain insights and create efficiencies.

Alongside humans, robotic swarms in the skies or on the ground could attack enemy positions from angles regular troops can’t. And now those arms might be closer to reality than ever before, Task & Purpose reported.

That is according to a new report from the Associated Press on the Pentagon’s Replicator program.

The program is meant to accelerate the Department of Defense’s use of cheap, small and easy to field drones run by artificial intelligence, the report said.

What is the goal? To have thousands of these weapons platforms by 2026, to counter the size of China’s fast-growing military.

The report notes officials and scientists agree the US military will soon have fully autonomous weapons, but want to keep a human in charge overseeing their use.

The question the military faces is how to decide if, or when, it should allow AI to use lethal force. And how does it determine friend from foe?

When I attended a military roundtable in Washington, DC in 2019, the US Army general being quizzed assured all the journalists in attendance, including me, that a human must always be in the kill-chain loop.

As for friend-or-foe decisions, the answer was pat: "We're working on it."

Regardless, governments are looking at ways to limit or guide just how AI can be used in war.

And better now, rather than later … on the eve of battle, as one US official said.