Man killed at Trump rally 'loved his family, he truly loved us enough to take a bullet for us'

As FOX News anchor Harris Faulkner said on air on Monday, the shots fired at Donald Trump on Saturday were not an attempted assassination, they were an assassination, killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief for Buffalo Township in Pennsylvania. "Corey died a hero," said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. "Corey dove on his family to protect them (Saturday) at this rally. Corey was the very best of us." "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community and, most off all, Corey loved his family." Comperatore was a former fire chief for Buffalo Township, a volunteer fire service, local news station WPXI reported. He was shot and killed when Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump from a sniper's perch some 130 yards away during the campaign rally. According to witnesses at the rally, one victim was shot in the head, now assumed to be Comperatore, says FOX. “An emergency room doctor at the rally revealed how he performed CPR on a member of the crowd.” Comperatore's sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, wrote in a Facebook post Corey "was a hero that shielded his daughters," reported FOX News. "His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable," she wrote. “My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality." .Another family member, Allyson Comperatore, believed to be the victim's daughter, also took to Facebook to share her loss and paid an emotional tribute, says FOX. "Yesterday time stopped. And when it started again, my family and I started living a real-life nightmare," Allyson wrote. "He was the best dad a girl could ask for." "The media will not tell you that he died a real-life super hero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us.' "He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a bullet for us." Two other victims, 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and 74-year-old James Copenhaver of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, were also shot and are reported to be in stable condition.