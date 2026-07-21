Man sucked out of Ryanair plane describes ordeal as 'nightmare'

The man who was sucked out of a Ryanair plane earlier this month has described his mental state in the aftermath of the event as a "nightmare."Serbian national Ljubiša Karović, 61, was flying from Thessaloniki, Greece, to Memmingen, Germany, when part of the plane's engine broke off and smashed the window he was sitting next to.Karović was pulling out of the airplane, with onlookers saying his head and shoulders remained outside the airplane for five minutes, only being kept from flying out completely by his wife and fellow passengers holding onto his legs.Describing the incident to German outlet Bild, Karović said he was sleeping when "I got woken up by a massive bang like a bomb. Only for one moment I was conscious and cannot remember the rest.""I had blood all over me; blood was dripping from my face and my hands. As soon as I close my eyes, images appear of the nightmare I experienced. Those few minutes, it is simply a nightmare, which I cannot explain with words.".Karović says that he doesn't think he will ever be able to get on an airplane ever again, saying that even hearing one causes him to have "stress and a fever."He added that just the noise and sounds of everyday life bother him since the accident and that he is just "simply not functioning properly.""Now everything is bothering me. The hustle and bustle bother me; I cannot walk on the street. Everything bothers me. Mentally, I have hit rock bottom. It has an effect on both my work and family. It is a complete upheaval in my life."Karović has been made to wear a neck brace since his accident and has suffered injuries to his neck, face, and hands, with the injuries to his hand likely to never heal properly.Speaking about the incident, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said that the incident may have been caused by a "foreign object" being sucked into the plane's engine."It looks like foreign object damage to the engine on takeoff at Thessaloniki," O'Leary said of the incident, but added that the investigation is still ongoing and "we can't say that definitively."