International

Man sucked out of Ryanair plane describes ordeal as 'nightmare'

Ljubiša Karović descibes terrifying ordeal and says his life has been upended after traumatic incident, Ryanair CEO says foreign object may have caused accident
Broken window that a Serbian man was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight
Broken window that a Serbian man was partially sucked out of on Ryanair flight@aviationbrk on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Airplanes
Plane Accident
ryanair
Ryanair CEO
Ljubiša Karović
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news