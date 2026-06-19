Man who threw three-year-old boy into crocodile pit released, remains unnamed

A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a three-year-old boy remains unidentified by authorities and has been released on bail.The man from Norfolk was arrested after a three-year-old boy was thrown into a crocodile enclosure at a zoo near Cambridge, England.Cambridgeshire Police stated to The Daily Mail that the man was assessed as "not being fit for interview" because of his mental condition by officers and was bailed while detectives from the major crimes unit continue their investigation.The man is on bail until September 18. .Officers were called to Johnsons of Old Hurst, near Huntingdon, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday following reports that the toddler had been thrown into the enclosure.A zookeeper named Tracey Johnson jumped into the enclosure to save the boy, friends close to her said she most likely didn't hesitate as one of her sons recently had a baby of his own.The child was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries and remains in critical but stable condition.Sources close to the investigation suggested the boy was attacked by at least one crocodile.Police have said they do not believe the suspect is known to the boy."At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances," Detective Inspector Verity McCann told The Daily Mail."We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other."McCann added that officers are continuing to support the boy's family as the investigation unfolds.