International

Manitoba Muslim group backtracks on saying Israel-Hamas War behind youth’s suicide

Waverley Grand Mosque
Waverley Grand MosqueCourtesy Gavin Axelrod/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Suicide
Condolences
Mental Illness
Allah
Mental Health Crisis
Eid
Israel-Hamas War
Manitoba Islamic Association
Waverley Grand Mosque
Self-Immolation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news