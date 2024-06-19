Manitoba Muslim group backtracks on saying Israel-Hamas War behind youth’s suicide

The Manitoba Islamic Association (MIA) has retracted on attributing a Winnipeg youth’s suicide to the Israel-Hamas War, saying he suffered from severe mental illness. MIA Board members said he experienced a mental health crisis that caused him to lose touch with reality. “We would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and assure them that they have our full support,” said MIA Board members in a letter to community members. “Particularly on this day of Eid, where the value of community is highlighted for Muslims, we offer our support to his family and to the rest of our community.”If people or their loved ones are experiencing emotional distress because of these events, they called on them to reach out to its Mental Health and Wellness Committee. They asked the community to keep this youth and his family in their prayers. They requested Allah forgive the youth, show mercy to him, and grant his family patience. Funeral information will be shared soon with the community. “Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return,” said MIA Board members. The MIA said on Sunday a Winnipeg resident who committed suicide by lighting himself on fire at the Waverley Grand Mosque was influenced to do it by the Israel-Hamas War. READ MORE: Manitoba Muslim group blames Winnipeg youth's suicide on Israel-Hamas WarWhen people die through their own choice, MIA Board members said it is easy for many to attribute causes to mental health. “However, as our community has worked increasingly to address mental health and with the consultations of psychologists and mental health providers within our community, we fully understand the impact of the social determinants of health,” they said.