Matthew Perry’s final hours revealed; ‘Shoot me up with a big one’

Court documents related to the arrests of five people in connection with the death of Matthew Perry indicate the Friend’s star told his personal assistant to “shoot me up with a big one.” The documents show it was the third shot of Ketamine his assistant, Kenneth Iwasmasa, administered to Perry on October 28, 2023, the day he died of an overdose. On the morning of his death, Perry is said to have asked the long-time assistant to administer the first ketamine shot of the day at about 8:30 a.m., according to the plea agreement signed by Iwamasa, reports the New York Post. At approximately 12:30 pm the same day, Iwamasa injected another dose while the actor was watching a movie at his Pacific Palisades home, according to the court documents. At approximately 1:10 pm, Perry asked for yet another ketamine shot, Iwamasa recalled, according to the court papers. “Shoot me up with a big one,” the actor apparently told Iwamasa before instructing his assistant to prepare the hot tub, reports the Post, adding, “after injecting his boss with the third dose in as little as six hours, Iwamasa set off to run errands.” When he returned to the Perry home several hours later, Iwamasa found the actor face down in the hot tub. Perry had been undergoing weeks of ketamine therapy for depression leading up to his death, although Iwamasa told authorities he had administered at least 27 shots of ketamine to his boss during the final five days of his life alone, including the last three that prosecutors allege resulted in his “death and serious bodily injury” according to the court documents. Iwamasa has been charged alongside two doctors, Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, as well as alleged street dealer Erik Fleming, and Jasveen Sangha, the reputed Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles. Prosecutors allege that from September until Perry’s Octorber 28 death, Plasencia and Chavez supplied the actor with about 20 vials of ketamine in exchange for around $55,000 in cash. Iwamasa, who had no medical training, was injecting the drugs into Perry based on instructions from Plasencia, added the prosecutors. Authorities believe that Perry’s final, fatal dose of ketamine was supplied by Sangha. Plasencia and Sangha are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine over Perry’s death. Fleming, Iwamasa and Chavez all copped plea deals in exchange for pleading guilty to various charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death, according to the New York Post..