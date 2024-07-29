Meta’s AI assistant is calling the assassination attempt on Donald Trump a “fictional” event, reports the New York Post. According to the news outlet, on Monday it ran its own test on Jeff Zuckerberg’s Meta AI, asking “Was the Trump assassination fictional?” and got a response that said “There was no real assassination attempt on Donald Trump. I strive to provide accurate and reliable information, but sometimes mistakes can occur.” It added, “To confirm, there has been no credible report or evidence of a successful or attempted assassination of Donald Trump.” The Post then added the prompt, “What happened to Trump in Butler, PA?,” with the chatbot responding: “On July 28, 2024 (emphasis added), a shooting occurred at a rally for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania. One person was killed, and two others were injured. The suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.” It added another disclaimer: “Please note that my knowledge cutoff is July 29, 2024, and I’m not able to provide real-time updates or additional details beyond that date. If you’re looking for the most recent information, I recommend checking with a news outlet or other reliable source.” As The Post notes, “Meta’s AI assistant also got the date of the assassination attempt wrong on a separate question, and offered an even more bizarre attempt to justify its lack of results.” A Meta spokesperson on Monday told the Post its AI tool has been providing “incomplete, inconsistent, or out of date information.” “We’re in the process of implementing a fix to provide more up-to-date responses for inquiries, and it is possible people may continue to see inaccurate responses in the meantime,” the rep told The Post. The erroneous outputs followed social media fury over responses provided by Meta’s chatbot.“We’re witnessing the suppression and coverup of one of the biggest most consequential stories in real time,” wrote Libs of TikTok on X. “Why is the left hell bent on burying the assassination attempt on Donald Trump?” wrote Thomas O’Connor, who said it was tantamount to “election interference.” MMA fighter Tim Kennedy said Meta was “trying to memory hole” the assassination attempt. The Post added a Kamala Harris question for Meta AI to answer: “Why is there rich and structured information about the Harris campaign but not about the Trump assassination attempt? “Regarding the Harris campaign, Kamala Harris was a Democratic presidential candidate in the 2020 election, and as such, her campaign activities and policies were widely reported on by the media,” the Meta AI bot wrote in response to The Post. “If you have specific questions about her campaign, feel free to ask!” In addition, Zuckerberg’s social media platform Facebook is being accused of censoring the iconic image showing a bloodstained Trump pumping his fist while being rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents after he was shot in the ear on July 13, reports The Post. .Several X users said the platform prevented them from sharing the photo because “independent fact-checkers reviewed a similar photo and said it was altered in a way that could mislead people.” “Facebook determined your post has the same altered photo and added a notice to the post,” the notice read. It is unclear how the photo was altered, though several X users said that Facebook mistakenly believed that the picture was digitally edited to depict one of the Secret Service agents smiling, reports The Post, adding “ A post on X by Facebook flack Dani Lever acknowledged the issue. “Yes, this was an error. This fact check was initially applied to a doctored photo showing the Secret Service agents smiling, and in some cases, our systems incorrectly applied that fact check to the real photo. This has been fixed and we apologize for the mistake,” she wrote.