Claudia Sheinbaum Upon her election as Mayor of Mexico City in 2018.
Claudia Sheinbaum Upon her election as Mayor of Mexico City in 2018.CUAUHTEMOC/Wikipedia
International

Mexico elects ‘lifelong leftist’ as its first female, Jewish president as political violence soars

Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Donald Trump
Crime
Us
Mexican Drug War
Elections
Nafta
Border Crisis
Usmca
Drug Cartels
Claudia Sheinbaum
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news