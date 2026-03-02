Middle East conflict grows, Israel and Hezbollah exchange blows, three US aircraft shot down by friendly fire

The conflict in the Middle East has continued to grow in scale and in casualties, as within the last 24 hours, three US fighter jets have been downed by friendly fire, and a new front has opened up with Israel and Hezboooah now firing rockets into Beirut and northern Israel, respectively.The new attacks between Hezbollah and Israel began Sunday night as missiles were reportedly fired from southern Lebanon targeting the city of Haifa in northern Israel.Due to this, Israeli forces launched a series of missiles at the Lebanese capital of Beirut, with local media reporting that airstrikes had hit the suburbs of Beirut.Videos have come out showing residential high-rise buildings on fire after apparent retaliation by Israeli forces..The Lebanese Health Ministry has said that these strikes have killed at least 31 with nearly 150 wounded, as of the latest reporting.Tens of thousands of people are now fleeing southern Lebanon as Hezbollah forces have now joined in on the conflict, and Israel has ordered the evacuation of close to 50 villages in its northern regions..This nighttime clash between Israel and Hezbollah was followed by the downing of three US F-15 fighter jets over Kuwait, all reportedly shot down due to friendly fire. .Videos being posted on social media have shown the ejected pilots being recovered by Kuwaiti locals after ejecting from their jets, with some videos showing locals approaching pilots armed with weapons, thinking that they were Iranian..The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the reports of friendly fire and said that the three jets were shot down in incidents "involving Kuwaiti air defences." They also reported that all six aircraft personnel were able to safely eject and are in stable condition.In an announcement Monday morning, CENTCOM also confirmed that a fourth US service member had been killed and that eighteen service members have been seriously wounded, up from a reported five on Sunday.