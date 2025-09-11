International

Milo Yiannopoulos unretires in the wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

"You killed the nice guy. So I guess you get me."
Milo Yiannopolis has pledge to return to touring college campuses in the wake of Charlie Kirk's tragic assassination in Utah
Milo Yiannopolis has pledge to return to touring college campuses in the wake of Charlie Kirk's tragic assassination in Utah
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Charlie Kirk
Rachel Gilmore
Political Assassinations
Assasination
Milo Yiannopolis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news