Milo Yiannopoulos unretires in the wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

Milo Yiannopoulos has announced that he will be unreitiring and launching a series of on-campus speaking events following the assasination of Charlie Kirk at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.In a series of posts on X, Yiannopoulos has made it clear that he plans to become significantly more active including the possibility of going on a tour of college campuses, similar to the events once held by Kirk. "’I'd like to do a series of open-air events on US campuses this fall. Keen to hear from student groups and experienced promoters," Yiannopolis said. .Milo Yiannopoulos is a British-born political commentator, author, and media personality who rose to prominence in the mid-2010s as a provocative figure in right-wing politics. He first gained attention as a writer and editor at Breitbart News, where he became closely associated with the alt-right movement, though he later rejected the label. Known for his flamboyant style and confrontational rhetoric, Yiannopoulos cultivated a following on college campuses and social media by attacking feminism, political correctness, Islam, and progressive social movements. .His 2017 book, Dangerous, became a bestseller, reflecting both his popularity and notoriety. However, his career has been marked by repeated controversies, including bans from Twitter and other platforms, which curtailed his mainstream influence.Yiannopoulos’ career took a sharp downturn in 2017 when past comments about underage sex surfaced, leading to widespread condemnation, the loss of a major book deal, and his resignation from Breitbart.After this, his visibility in U.S. politics declined significantly, though he continued to appear sporadically at fringe events and attempted comebacks. In later years, he sought to rebrand himself, at one point declaring himself “ex-gay” and working with religious conservative groups, though his impact was far diminished compared to his earlier notoriety. .Following Kirk's assasination Yiannopoulos went after several groups and organizations including lambasting Ben Shapiro for cancelling his on campus events. Canada's own Rachel Gilmore was not exempt from Yiannopolis's posts as he reposted a message condemning Gilmore's post following Kirk's assassination.