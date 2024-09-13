Miss Switzerland finalist decapitated, puréed in blender with womb removed

New details are emerging in the murder of a former Miss Switzerland finalist who was brutally murdered by her husband in the European nation earlier this year.According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the husband of former model Kristina Joksimovi — who can only be identified as ‘Thomas’ under Swiss privacy law — confessed to strangling and dismembering her body in their Basel home last February.According to autopsy reports, the mother of two was decapitated when the man dismembered her body with a jigsaw, a knife and garden shears to remove the arms and legs from their sockets.Her torso was then cut in half at the pelvis. He also “carefully removed” her womb, which was the only organ cut from her body..Some of Joksimovi’s other body parts were put into an industrial blender and puréed, while others were found dissolved in a chemical solution. The body was discovered by a third party in the laundry room of the family home on February 13.The official cause of death was listed as strangulation. Thomas said he killed the woman in self defence fooling an altercation where she attacked him with a knife after previously insisting he came home to find her dead body.Thomas further said he dismembered her “in a panic” and attempted to dispose of the body using chemicals and an industrial blender. But court records said the autopsy report contradicted his self-defence argument due to a “planned and systematic approach over several hours in dismembering and attempting to dispose of the body using special tools and chemicals, and in destroying and manipulating traces (injuries on the victim's body).”It further suggested that the systematic removal of the womb indicated a possible mental disorder. It was also revealed that he was watching YouTube videos on his phone while cutting up the body..According to court records, the couple had a history of domestic violence since they were married in 2017. Thomas, the son of a prominent lawyer from a wealthy family, was said to have had difficulties in launching a consulting firm in 2022. Sources close to the family said Kristina had planned to leave him, taking their two children.Court found that Thomas was “obviously stuck in the completely unrealistic idea of living again in the near future with his daughters, whose mother he admittedly killed and dismembered, at his previous place of residence.”On Wednesday, a bail application was rejected pending trial.After becoming a Miss Switzerland finalist in 2007, Joksimovi trained businesswomen to walk confidently in their professional or private lives. That year she he also founded a coaching and consulting agency for aspiring models while still working full-time in IT recruitment..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.