Mixed reaction to Israel-US strikes on Iran, at home and abroad

The response to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the decision of Israel and the United States to launch, what they are calling, preemptive strikes on Iran is facing a mixed reception around the world and at home. While Western nations, like Canada, the UK, France, and Germany, have said they support the overthrowing of the Islamic theocracy in Iran, they have said that they, as of now, will not be getting involved militarily.In nations that are more aligned with the Iranian regime the reaction has been, unsurprisingly, more standoffish and accusatory towards the United States and Israel.China, which has supported the current Iranian regime, put out a statement calling on the United States and Israel to cease military action, citing their support for Iranian sovereignty and their desire to keep shipping lanes open.This response from China is similar to the one from Russia, which has "condemned" the attacks, calling them an "unprovoked act of armed aggression."Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and prime minister, said that Donald Trump "has once again shown his true face. All the negotiations with Iran are just a cover operation.".In Canada, a recent Angus Reid poll highlights that Canadians remain relatively set against the strikes, with only one in three people polled indicating they are supportive of the strikes and an even smaller percentage, three in ten, saying they feel that the conflict will improve the lives of Iranians.Prime Minister Mark Carney has also faced some backlash for giving his soft support for the strikes and backlash from the other side saying lip service alone won't cut it.On Tuesday, Carney more seriously defined his position on the conflict, calling the action by the United States and Israel "another example of the failure of the international order" and stating that the US and Israel have "acted without engaging the United Nations or consulting allies.".Carney isn't the only Western leader facing backlash, as British PM Keir Starmer is facing a similar situation; however, with the added issue of having two military bases located on the strategic island of Cyprus.The PM has drawn criticism from President Trump over his initial refusal to allow US forces to use the bases, with the president saying that Starmer was "no Winston Churchill." Starmer eventually allowed US forces to use the bases.This delay has drawn criticism from British politicians from both sides of the aisle, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage saying the decision took too long and calling Starmer a "follower, not a leader.".This stance from Farage is contrasted by a statement released by a new challenger to his right-wing base, Restore UK, led by former Reform MP Rupert Lowe."We won’t participate in never-ending foreign wars. We will act when, and only when, the British interest is served," a post on Twitter from the Restore UK account says, showing that even on the right side of the political spectrum there is disagreement surrounding this conflict. .In the United States itself this conservative split seems to also be happening, with prominent figures on the American right such as Tucker Carlson and Matt Walsh expressing disappointment in the Trump administration for engaging in this conflict.This comes as a poll from Reuters shows that only one in four Americans support the war, and a majority of Americans feel that Trump is too eager to use force in these kinds of global conflicts.This right-wing split is also evident in Germany, where the current opposition party, the AfD, the leading right-wing force in the country, has come out against the operation undertaken by the United States and Israel..The tone from the American administration has changed as well, with the president saying that the conflict could take "four to five weeks" but it may "go far longer."Despite the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and the killing of much of the Iranian military and religious leadership, the Iranian regime continues to function and fight back. How long they can continue this fight will be the real deciding factor in this conflict.