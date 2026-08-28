More than 3,700 rescued as Nepal flood death toll rises

CALGARY — The death toll from devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to at least 584 people, as rescue crews continue searching for survivors and evacuating people stranded by the disaster.Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority has reported 579 deaths, while Chinese authorities have reported another five deaths in Tibet, bringing the combined death toll to at least 584.More than 2,400 people remain missing across Nepal and Tibet, according to the latest figures from authorities on both sides of the border.The floods struck Wednesday after a massive glacier collapse and landslide sent water, ice, rock and debris through valleys along the Nepal-China border, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.At least 30 Canadians are also reported to be among those missing following the disaster..More than 3,700 people have been rescued in Nepal, with helicopters being used to reach communities cut off by damaged roads and bridges. Ground teams are also working to reach areas where access remains possible.The Nepalese army has deployed helicopters and personnel to assist with evacuations, while security forces continue searching affected communities.Rescue efforts have been complicated by difficult mountainous terrain, damaged infrastructure and poor access to some areas, and are continuing to work through mud and debris in an effort to locate survivors and recover victims.Nearly 2,000 people remain missing in Nepal, while Chinese authorities have reported 558 people missing in Tibet's Gyirong County.The missing includes hundreds of foreign nationals who were travelling, working or visiting the region when the disaster struck. Authorities continue to update their lists as search teams reach previously inaccessible areas and recovered victims are identified..Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of Canadians affected by the floods and that Canadian consular officials in the region are monitoring the situation and working with local authorities."Canada’s thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as with all those affected by the floods in Nepal," the department said in a statement.As of Thursday, 858 Canadians were registered as being in Nepal and 18 were registered as being in China's Tibet Autonomous Region through the Registration of Canadians Abroad system.The department cautioned that the figures are only an estimate because registration is voluntary and may not fully represent the number of Canadians actually living in or visiting the region..Scientists believe the flooding was triggered by the collapse of a large section of glacier and surrounding rock high in the Himalayas.Satellite imagery showed a substantial portion of a glacier breaking away and plunging into the valley below, sending ice, rock and sediment into the river system.Authorities have warned of continued dangers from flooding and additional landslides, while rescue efforts remain complicated by damaged roads, high water levels and difficult mountainous terrain.The CCTV footage offers a stark indication of the speed and force of the flooding, but authorities have not confirmed the fate of every person visible in the footage.Search-and-rescue operations remain underway as officials assess the full extent of the damage and continue efforts to locate those still missing.