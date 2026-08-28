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More than 3,700 rescued as Nepal flood death toll rises

The death toll from devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to at least 584 people, as rescue crews continue searching for survivors and evacuating people stranded by the disaster.
The death toll from devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to at least 584 people, as rescue crews continue searching for survivors and evacuating people stranded by the disaster.X screenshots
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Search And Rescue
CCTV footage
flash flood
Tibet floods
Gyirong Port
Nepal police
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority
Nepal-Tibet border
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Western Standard
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