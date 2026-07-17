Mother of Henry Nowak’s killer jailed after concealing knife used in fatal stabbing

CALGARY — The mother of convicted murderer Vickrum Digwa has been sentenced to prison for three years after a jury found she helped conceal evidence in the aftermath of her son's fatal stabbing of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak.Kiran Kaur, 53, was convicted of assisting an offender after removing the knife used in the killing from the scene and taking it back to the family home instead of turning it over to police. Her actions came in the immediate aftermath of the fatal attack, as investigators worked to determine what had happened.During Kaur’s sentencing hearing at Southampton Crown Court, Judge William Mousley KC condemned her actions, "A responsible parent would have challenged their son over their actions and encourage them to do the right thing.""Instead you took the knife home and put it with a larger collection of ceremonial and other weapons in your son's bedroom."That would have helped to conceal what it had been used for.".Henry Nowak, a first-year finance student at the University of Southampton, was fatally stabbed during an altercation in Southampton in December 2025.During the trial, prosecutors argued that Digwa launched the deadly attack before attempting to shift blame by falsely claiming he had been the victim of a racist assault. The claim was ultimately rejected by the jury, which found the evidence overwhelmingly supported the prosecution's case that Digwa was the aggressor.The court heard that Nowak suffered multiple stab wounds during the confrontation. Despite his severe injuries, he repeatedly tried to tell responding officers that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe.According to Sky News, Digwa was convicted of murder earlier this year and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 21 years before he can be considered for parole. The case drew widespread attention after body-worn camera footage revealed the chaos at the scene and raised troubling questions about how police handled the incident..In a written statement following the sentencing, Nowak's family said: "While we accept today's sentencing decision, nonetheless we remain incredibly disappointed.""We will never give up in our campaign for justice for Henry. Our focus is on making sure the ongoing investigations leave no stone unturned as we fight for the full truth about what happened last December, and we continue to urge the government to deliver the changes our wonderful son deserves."The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation into the actions of Hampshire Police officers involved in the response to the stabbing.Two officers are currently under investigation for potential gross misconduct. The investigation remains ongoing, and no findings have been made against the officers.