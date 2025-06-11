UPDATED: Musk apologizes to Trump after public feud

Elon Musk has publicly apologized to President Donald Trump for comments made last week, signalling a potential end to their public feud.Musk posted on his social media platform, "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far." .When asked about the apology and whether reconciliation was possible, Trump said, "I guess I could.".The apology follows an escalating feud between the two and they allegedly had a "deep private conversation" before Musk issued the public apology.The conflict centred on Trump's major tax and spending legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill" (OBBB). .Musk had fiercely criticized the plan, labelling it a "disgusting abomination" that would dangerously increase America's national debt. This criticism is surprising given Musk's past support for Trump.Trump countered by suggesting Musk's opposition was self-serving, motivated by the bill's cuts to electric vehicle subsidies, which is important for Tesla.The disagreement quickly turned personal and very public. Musk called for Trump's impeachment and posted, then deleted, claims attempting to link Trump to the Jeffrey Epstein files..Trump retaliated by calling Musk "crazy," threatening to cancel government contracts with Musk's companies, and warning of "serious consequences" if Musk funded Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections.Trump explicitly cautioned Musk against using his wealth to oppose Republican lawmakers who supported the OBBB. This had led to speculation about Musk's future political activities and potential influence in upcoming Republican primaries.Musk's apology represents a significant step back from the intense conflict. Despite Trump’s non-committal response, there’s still a chance of mending their relationship after a week of intense public confrontations.