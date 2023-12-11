Musk brings back Alex Jones’s Twitter ("X") account

Twitter ("X") owner Elon Musk reinstated InfoWars host Alex Jones’s account. “The people have spoken and so it shall be,” tweeted Musk..Musk reinstated Jones’s Twitter ("X") account after asking if he should come back on. “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” he said. To determine if he should come back, he included a poll for people to decide if Jones should be reinstated. Seven-tenths voted for him coming back on Twitter ("X"), with three-tenths opposed..Twitter ("X") said in 2018 it had banned Jones and InfoWars because of “new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy.”YouTube, Apple, Facebook and Spotify banned his main platforms over concerns about his content. But Twitter ("X") suspended some of his privileges, which drew criticism. US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tussled with him after a confrontation outside a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.Jones’s last tweet before he was banned was a meme of former Twitter ("X") CEO Jack Dorsey sitting in front of him at a congressional hearing in 2018. “He’s behind me…isn’t he?” said Dorsey..While Jones did not post about his return right away, he retweeted a comment from Cobratate CEO Andrew Tate saying people should tell globalists to screw themselves. “I’ll do exactly that and put all the video on rumble.com.” “We’re so back.”.A Connecticut jury ordered Jones to pay $965 million in damages to the families of eight victims of the Sandy Hook shooting for the suffering he caused them by saying it was a lie in 2022. The verdict marked the largest award to date in the legal battle by the families to hold him responsible for circulating falsehoods about the shooting where 20 children and six educators were killed in an elementary school in Newtown, CT. Within hours of the shooting, Jones was telling his audience it was staged as a pretext for confiscating guns. Within days, he began to suggest that grieving parents were actors.