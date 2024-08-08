Musk calls Harris a communist; her supporters fire back

On Wednesday, Elon Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter, a statement regarding his opinion of Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party’s presidential candidate. He wrote, “Kamala is quite literally a communist. She wants not merely equal opportunity, but equal outcomes." Musk added a video to his post from the social media page of a group called AsTheWorldBurnz, which has documented the Harris agenda, says WorldNet Daily. The group says the Harris agenda includes, “abolishing ICE, decriminalizing illegal crossings, defunding the police, mandatory gun buy-backs (confiscations), nationalizing energy, banning fracking, banning off shore drilling, abolishing the filibuster and her demands for an EV mandate, climate equity, banning gas stoves, bailing out criminals and more." Her agenda, it explains, is a repackaged version of Karl Marx, who demanded, "From each according to his ability, to each according to his need," the mantra for communism..Musk’s comment drew the ire of people who obviously didn’t agree with him. Mazjobani posted: “This dude who’s made hundreds of billions of dollars from a system rigged to let him make hundreds of billions of dollars is afraid he might lose a billion or two. Ridiculous!!!” Hardeep Asrani: “America’s communist phobia is unbelievable. Dude, no one in American is communist. Even Barney is capitalist in the standards of rest of the world.” Yousuf Nazar: “Musk is a far-right racist bigot who is spreading disinformation through the platform X” Luke Zaleski: “Elon is currently taking over Western politics and trying to install as America’s president a man who attacked the US Capitol and previously was aided and abetted in taking power by a foreign enemy of the world and dictator.”