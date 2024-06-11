Musk confirms Twitter will make likes private

Twitter is about to gain another degree of privacy. Twitter executive Elon Musk said people will be able to conceal the tweets they like to prevent conflicts. “Important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!” tweeted Musk on Tuesday. .Musk was commenting on Twitter creator DogeDesigner saying it will begin rolling out private likes effective Tuesday. “This means that users' likes on the platform will be hidden by default,” said DogeDesigner.“Soon, users will be able to like content without worrying about who might see it.”.KrassenCast creator Ed Krassenstein said it was a good move. “It’s a step toward providing people with more privacy,” said Krassenstein. “If people want to share what they like, they can repost the content.”.Polaris Content Director John Kraus asked if this turns off user liked showing up in timelines. “Feel like I haven’t seen that in a while, but it used to be fairly common,” said Kraus..Musk said in March Twitter was looking at getting rid of likes and retweet figures on tweets. READ MORE: Musk considers scrapping ‘likes’ on Twitter ("X") — unfriending remains optionalThe move would stop showing the number of likes and reposts a post has received, but creators would see it on their end.He outlined the changes at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference in New York.