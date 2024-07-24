International

Musk denies he's giving Trump's campaign US$45 million a month

Musk denies he's giving Trump's campaign US$45 million a month
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Dr Jordan Peterson
Elon Musk is not giving $45 million/month to Trump campaign. America PAC
America PAC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news