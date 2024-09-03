Musk praises Milei for improving Argentina

Twitter executive Elon Musk has decided to wade into international politics again. This time Musk has chosen to laud Argentinian President Javier Milei. “President @JMilei is doing an incredible job restoring Argentina to greatness!” tweeted Musk on Monday..Milei said he was grateful for Musk’s support. “.@elonmusk thank you very much for your words...!!!” he said..While Milei was grateful for the support, Musk said he was most welcome. “The example you are setting with Argentina will be a helpful model for the rest of the world,” he said. .In response, Milei confirmed that was his plan. “We work to show the world that embracing the ideas of freedom brings prosperity,” he said. “VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO.”.Milei won the Argentina presidential election by a large margin in November, making him the country’s next leader. READ MORE: Libertarian leader Javier Milei wins Argentina's election by a landslideHe and La Libertad Avanza won against former Argentinian economy minister Sergio Massa and the Peronists, coming in at 55.7% of the vote to 44.3%. The more than 11% lead is the highest since before Argentina re-established its democracy in 1983..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.